Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $13.06. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 810 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock has a market cap of $336.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of -2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

