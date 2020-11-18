Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47.

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $61.21.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

