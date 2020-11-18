Comparing Aegon (NYSE:AEG) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and Aegon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Aegon 2 11 3 0 2.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Aegon shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Aegon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Aegon N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aegon has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Aegon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.03 $14.50 million N/A N/A Aegon $31.58 billion 0.31 $1.39 billion $0.92 3.92

Aegon has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions. In addition, it provides retail and institutional investment management solutions, retirement savings vehicles, residential mortgages, and digital banking services. The company markets its products through brokers, agents, banks, employee benefit consultants, independent financial advisors, bancassurance channels, and advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.