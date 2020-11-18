Comparing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB)

Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enable and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 0 2 47 0 2.96

Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $3,583.19, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Amazon.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Enable.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enable and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $280.52 billion 5.61 $11.59 billion $23.01 136.27

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Volatility & Risk

Enable has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enable and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 4.99% 24.49% 7.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Enable on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. The company also operates in the food delivery business in Bengaluru, India. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company also has utility-scale solar projects in China, Australia, and the United States. Amazon.com, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

