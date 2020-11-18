Comparing Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) & Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and Sigma Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 8.25 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Sigma Labs $400,000.00 34.71 -$6.32 million ($5.37) -0.44

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and Sigma Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sigma Labs has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Sigma Labs -826.84% -296.19% -208.81%

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men's; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through advertisements, and social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as retailers, wholesalers, and physician offices. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

