Comparing Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) & Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Pinnacle Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank of Commerce and Pinnacle Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinnacle Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Pinnacle Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 21.22% 8.53% 0.91% Pinnacle Bank 15.90% 7.31% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Pinnacle Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 2.43 $14.96 million $0.83 11.12 Pinnacle Bank $24.62 million 1.71 $5.56 million N/A N/A

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bank has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Pinnacle Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates ten full service offices and one limited service office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its loan products include home equity lines of credit and single-family home construction loans; loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate lending, and government assisted loans; and asset based lending. The company also offers credit and debit cards; and cash management, online banking, online bill payment, mobile banking and check deposit, automated clearing house origination, remote deposit capture, night depository box, positive pay, debit card protection, merchant card processing, wire transfers, foreign currency, automated teller machine, and safe deposit boxes services. It serves individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Pinnacle Bank was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

