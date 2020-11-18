Comparing Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV)

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shaw Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.20 $551.39 million $1.08 16.11 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shaw Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shaw Communications presently has a consensus target price of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 54.35%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

