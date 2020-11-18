Comparing Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) and The Competition

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sibanye Stillwater to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion $4.50 million 1,265.00 Sibanye Stillwater Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.01

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater Competitors -22.80% -12.40% -0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater Competitors 738 2846 2653 96 2.33

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.10%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 38.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.