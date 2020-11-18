Comparing Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Stericycle alerts:

This table compares Stericycle and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $3.31 billion 2.00 -$346.80 million $2.65 27.26 Broad Street Realty N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

Volatility and Risk

Stericycle has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stericycle and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 1 4 4 0 2.33 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stericycle presently has a consensus price target of $68.88, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stericycle is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Stericycle and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle -10.05% 9.73% 3.63% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stericycle beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, recall/return, and communication services. The company's services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.