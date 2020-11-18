Compass Point Upgrades The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Buy

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 1.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

