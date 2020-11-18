Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

