Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,160 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Compugen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.