ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 92,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 383,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,487,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 157,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

