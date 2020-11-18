Contrasting US Foods (NYSE:USFD) & The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of US Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for US Foods and The Alkaline Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 2 7 0 2.78 The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Foods currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Given The Alkaline Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than US Foods.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and The Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods -0.11% 7.25% 2.15% The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Foods and The Alkaline Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $25.94 billion 0.27 $385.00 million $2.38 13.08 The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.77 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.32

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water. The Alkaline Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

US Foods beats The Alkaline Water on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. As of February 13, 2020, it maintained 92 operating facilities. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.