Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

