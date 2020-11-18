Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Copart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

