Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

CTVA opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

