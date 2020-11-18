Creative Planning Acquires 2,370 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.97.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

