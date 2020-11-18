Creative Planning Buys 395 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

