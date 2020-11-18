Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lyft were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 16.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 130.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2,362.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.