Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Graco by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,191,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,662.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,492,211. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

