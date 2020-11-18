Creative Planning Has $1.01 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

NWL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

