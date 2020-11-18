Creative Planning Has $1.05 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $852,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rowe raised their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

NYSE FMC opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $116.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

