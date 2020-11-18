Creative Planning Has $957,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.