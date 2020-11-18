Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 209,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1,284.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 67,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 261.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE RAD opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

