Creative Planning Purchases 246 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Creative Planning raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $577.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock worth $67,638,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.69.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

