Creative Planning Sells 26,374 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 52.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,374 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

