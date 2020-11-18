Credit Suisse Group Increases American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $9.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXL. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $928.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.80. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $21,231,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,616,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 715,791 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.