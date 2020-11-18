Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.