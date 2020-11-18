Critical Analysis: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) versus RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ekso Bionics and RINO International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.80 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.36 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of 60.39, suggesting that its stock price is 5,939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ekso Bionics and RINO International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than RINO International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -140.82% -201.69% -48.58% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats RINO International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion. The company's Ekso devices are primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. It has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About RINO International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

