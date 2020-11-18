Critical Analysis: Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) versus Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Immatics has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.01%. Given Immatics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 23.68% 0.38% Immatics N/A -523.34% -17.58%

Risk & Volatility

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Immatics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Immatics N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Immatics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.