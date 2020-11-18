Critical Review: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) versus Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% Discovery 12.86% 21.73% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for fuboTV and Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 5 0 3.00 Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 14.13%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Discovery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 240.41 -$34.36 million ($1.48) -14.64 Discovery $11.14 billion 1.40 $2.07 billion N/A N/A

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Discovery beats fuboTV on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

