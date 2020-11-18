Critical Survey: SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) & Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88% Paramount Resources -27.10% -5.37% -3.05%

Volatility & Risk

SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SAExploration and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 1 6 1 0 2.00

Paramount Resources has a consensus target price of $3.21, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than SAExploration.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAExploration and Paramount Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $255.23 million 0.00 -$25.19 million N/A N/A Paramount Resources $689.47 million 0.46 -$66.21 million N/A N/A

SAExploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Resources.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

