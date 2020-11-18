Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,314. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 437,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.