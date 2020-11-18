Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s current price.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CROMF opened at $10.94 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

