Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cutera by 194.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cutera by 727.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cutera by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.