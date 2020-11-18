CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of CyrusOne worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -274.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.