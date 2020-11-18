Daniel D. Shoemaker Sells 25,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FATE opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 158.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

