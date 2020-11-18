DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -212.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

