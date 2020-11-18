DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce $74.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.38 million to $103.73 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $237.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.81 million to $361.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $534.30 million, with estimates ranging from $427.27 million to $615.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 350,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 130,413 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 352,118 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.