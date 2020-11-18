Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $113.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

