Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Domo worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 4,006.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 63.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.