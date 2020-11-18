DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

DraftKings stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

