e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE ELF opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 2.13. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $162,716.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $277,141.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,402 shares of company stock worth $2,800,408. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 553,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

