Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $1,176,042.26 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EMN stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.