Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$68.00

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB downgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

TSE:EMA opened at C$55.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.40.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

