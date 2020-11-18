Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Director Wendy Hannam Buys 2,500 Shares

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $988.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,175,000 after purchasing an additional 219,067 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 611,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 986,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

