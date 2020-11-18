Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Encore Wire stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

