Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to $46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $23.80 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.