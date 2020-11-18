Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $142.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

ENPH opened at $125.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $129.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

